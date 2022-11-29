Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $18.56 Million Position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. reduced its holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 112,483 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 20,705 shares during the quarter. Salesforce comprises 1.6% of Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $18,564,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in Salesforce in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 1,350.0% in the 1st quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Salesforce in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Retirement Group LLC boosted its stake in Salesforce by 65.5% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 182 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC boosted its stake in Salesforce by 350.0% in the 2nd quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 225 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. 77.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CRM stock traded down $1.79 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $151.90. The company had a trading volume of 295,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,742,127. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $151.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $164.52. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52-week low of $136.04 and a 52-week high of $299.27. The company has a market capitalization of $151.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 283.59, a P/E/G ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Salesforce announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, August 24th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the CRM provider to reacquire up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 937 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.36, for a total value of $137,139.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 29,549 shares in the company, valued at $4,324,791.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 937 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.36, for a total value of $137,139.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 29,549 shares in the company, valued at $4,324,791.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 653 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.25, for a total transaction of $104,643.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $166,179.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 202,922 shares of company stock worth $30,880,808. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Salesforce from $200.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Monday. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Salesforce from $330.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Salesforce from $189.00 to $179.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered shares of Salesforce from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Salesforce from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Sunday, November 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $217.18.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

