Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $2.66 Million Stock Holdings in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,045 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 4,212 shares during the quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Seagen were worth $2,662,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Seagen by 34.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 15,465,358 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,227,185,000 after purchasing an additional 3,953,818 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Seagen by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,704,355 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,974,113,000 after purchasing an additional 362,602 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Seagen by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,476,025 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,797,170,000 after purchasing an additional 839,088 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Seagen by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,279,156 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,768,813,000 after acquiring an additional 139,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Seagen by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,525,411 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $507,835,000 after acquiring an additional 24,853 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.21% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on SGEN. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Seagen from $185.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Seagen from $170.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised Seagen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $177.00 to $178.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Seagen from $194.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price objective on Seagen to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $160.67.

Seagen stock traded down $2.88 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $118.34. 8,536 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 878,786. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.14 and a beta of 0.60. Seagen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $105.43 and a fifty-two week high of $183.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $131.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $150.44.

In other Seagen news, CEO Roger D. Dansey sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $1,350,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 97,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,167,765. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Seagen news, CEO Roger D. Dansey sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $1,350,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 97,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,167,765. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jean I. Liu sold 8,333 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.05, for a total value of $1,092,039.65. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 85,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,229,805.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,833 shares of company stock worth $3,410,290. Corporate insiders own 27.30% of the company’s stock.

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company offers ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

