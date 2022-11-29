Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Sells 3,020 Shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. reduced its position in shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) by 12.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,530 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,020 shares during the quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Signature Bank were worth $3,858,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,161,104 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,808,223,000 after purchasing an additional 378,308 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,682,876 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,374,378,000 after acquiring an additional 310,514 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 72.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,198,719 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $939,240,000 after acquiring an additional 1,346,224 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,090,146 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $906,927,000 after acquiring an additional 55,225 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 72.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,577,263 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $462,910,000 after acquiring an additional 663,755 shares during the period. 98.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SBNY. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Signature Bank from $244.00 to $223.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Signature Bank from $286.00 to $228.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Signature Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $185.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Wedbush dropped their price target on Signature Bank from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Stephens dropped their price target on Signature Bank to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Signature Bank currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $227.50.

NASDAQ:SBNY traded up $1.34 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $135.61. 11,055 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,146,238. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $148.89 and its 200-day moving average is $175.02. Signature Bank has a 12-month low of $129.96 and a 12-month high of $374.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The bank reported $5.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.44 by $0.13. Signature Bank had a return on equity of 16.49% and a net margin of 41.55%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.88 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Signature Bank will post 21.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 28th were given a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 27th. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.94%.

Signature Bank provides commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, certificates of deposit, and other cash management products. The company provides various lending products comprising commercial and industrial loans, real estate loans, and letters of credit.

