Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Sells 57,776 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. cut its stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 30.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 130,048 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57,776 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $8,075,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MDLZ. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Mondelez International in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in Mondelez International by 332.2% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Mondelez International in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Mondelez International by 178.5% in the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC raised its position in Mondelez International by 8,685.7% in the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. 76.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ MDLZ traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $65.61. The company had a trading volume of 60,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,910,747. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.72 and a 52 week high of $69.47. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.40, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.66.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MDLZ shares. Cowen lowered their price target on Mondelez International to $69.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Mondelez International to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Mondelez International in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. Mizuho decreased their target price on Mondelez International from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Mondelez International from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.94.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

