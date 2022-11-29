Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Sells 9,168 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. trimmed its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,683 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 9,168 shares during the period. Boeing makes up approximately 1.1% of Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $12,125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wade G W & Inc. boosted its stake in Boeing by 6.0% in the second quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 9,976 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Waycross Partners LLC boosted its stake in Boeing by 710.5% in the second quarter. Waycross Partners LLC now owns 21,446 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,932,000 after acquiring an additional 18,800 shares in the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Boeing by 20.4% in the second quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 27,772 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $3,797,000 after acquiring an additional 4,705 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Boeing by 6.3% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 93,357 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $12,764,000 after buying an additional 5,524 shares during the period. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in shares of Boeing by 7.7% during the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 78,264 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $10,700,000 after buying an additional 5,580 shares during the period. 57.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $281.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on shares of Boeing from $192.00 to $180.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $200.18.

In related news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf bought 1,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $157.09 per share, with a total value of $201,860.65. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $458,231.53. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Boeing news, CEO David L. Calhoun purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $158.88 per share, for a total transaction of $3,972,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,972,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf purchased 1,285 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $157.09 per share, for a total transaction of $201,860.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $458,231.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

BA traded up $1.73 on Tuesday, reaching $173.56. The stock had a trading volume of 69,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,558,605. The Boeing Company has a 12-month low of $113.02 and a 12-month high of $229.67. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $148.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $147.59. The company has a market cap of $103.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.24 and a beta of 1.45.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($6.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($6.25). The business had revenue of $15.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.03 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.60) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -8.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

