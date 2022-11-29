TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE) Receives $62.74 Average PT from Brokerages

TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seventeen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $62.74.

TTE has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of TotalEnergies from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of TotalEnergies from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of TotalEnergies from $58.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of TotalEnergies from €62.00 ($63.92) to €66.00 ($68.04) in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of TotalEnergies from €58.00 ($59.79) to €65.00 ($67.01) in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th.

Get TotalEnergies alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TotalEnergies

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TTE. Argent Trust Co boosted its position in TotalEnergies by 99.1% during the 1st quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 11,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,000 after buying an additional 5,804 shares during the period. Investment Management of Virginia LLC boosted its position in TotalEnergies by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC now owns 32,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,655,000 after buying an additional 1,082 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in TotalEnergies by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 86,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,383,000 after buying an additional 1,149 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 90.5% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 24,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 11,644 shares during the period. Finally, Guardian Capital Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP now owns 114,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,700,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 7.11% of the company’s stock.

TotalEnergies Stock Performance

Shares of TTE stock opened at $59.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $155.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.18. TotalEnergies has a 52 week low of $44.61 and a 52 week high of $61.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.96.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $3.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.91 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $69.04 billion during the quarter. TotalEnergies had a return on equity of 29.83% and a net margin of 8.67%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that TotalEnergies will post 14.41 earnings per share for the current year.

TotalEnergies Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 5th will be issued a $0.767 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 2nd. TotalEnergies’s payout ratio is 22.65%.

About TotalEnergies

(Get Rating)

TotalEnergies SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Exploration & Production; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power segment engages in the liquefied natural gas production, shipping, trading, and regasification activities; trading of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), petcoke and sulfur, natural gas, and electricity; transportation of natural gas; electricity production from natural gas, wind, solar, hydroelectric, and biogas sources; energy storage activities; and development and operation of biomethane production units, as well as provides energy efficiency services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TotalEnergies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TotalEnergies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.