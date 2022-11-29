Transcontinental (TSE:TCL.A) PT Lowered to C$22.00 at National Bankshares

Transcontinental (TSE:TCL.A – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by National Bankshares from C$23.00 to C$22.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
Transcontinental Stock Performance
TSE TCL.A opened at C$16.54 on Friday. Transcontinental has a 1 year low of C$14.44 and a 1 year high of C$21.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.18, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.43 billion and a PE ratio of 11.99. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$16.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$16.08.
Transcontinental Company Profile
