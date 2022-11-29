Transcontinental (TSE:TCL.A) PT Lowered to C$22.00 at National Bankshares

Transcontinental (TSE:TCL.A – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by National Bankshares from C$23.00 to C$22.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Transcontinental Stock Performance

TSE TCL.A opened at C$16.54 on Friday. Transcontinental has a 1 year low of C$14.44 and a 1 year high of C$21.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.18, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.43 billion and a PE ratio of 11.99. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$16.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$16.08.

Transcontinental Company Profile

Transcontinental Inc engages in flexible packaging business in Canada, the United States, Latin America, the United Kingdom, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through three segments: Packaging, Printing, and Media. The Packaging segment engages in extrusion, lamination, printing, and converting activities, as well as offers flexible plastic and paper products, including rollstock, bags and pouches, coextruded films, shrink films and bags, and advanced coatings.

