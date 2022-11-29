Traxx One Day Trading Volume Reaches $165,541.93 (TRAXX)

Traxx (TRAXX) traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on November 29th. Traxx has a market cap of $59.98 million and approximately $165,541.93 worth of Traxx was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Traxx token can now be bought for approximately $0.0812 or 0.00000493 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Traxx has traded 12.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Traxx

Traxx launched on March 21st, 2022. Traxx’s total supply is 350,000,000 tokens. Traxx’s official website is tokentraxx.com. Traxx’s official Twitter account is @tokentraxx and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “TOKENTRAXX® is the trading name of Token Traxx Music Limited which is registered in the United Kingdom and has its registered office at Suite 6, Floor 2 Congress House, 14 Lyon Road, Harrow, England, HA1 2EN. The Token||Traxx Marketplace is an on-chain facility built by musicians for the music community which will enable users and musicians to Create, Curate and Collect the hottest tracks.The utility available on the Traxx Platform will evolve and be accessible by use of the TRAXX Token.”

