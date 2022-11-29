Tribute Pharmaceuticals Canada (OTCMKTS:TBUFF) Stock Price Down 1.8%

Tribute Pharmaceuticals Canada Inc. (OTCMKTS:TBUFF – Get Rating) dropped 1.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.90 and last traded at $0.93. Approximately 50,100 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 30% from the average daily volume of 71,826 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.95.
Tribute Pharmaceuticals Canada Inc, formerly Stellar Pharmaceuticals Inc, is a Canadian pharmaceutical company with a primary focus on the acquisition, licensing, development and promotion of healthcare products in Canada. The Company targets several therapeutic areas in Canada but has a particular interest in products for the treatment of pain, urology, dermatology and endocrinology/cardiology.
