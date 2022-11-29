Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) Downgraded to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Trip.com Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Trip.com Group from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Trip.com Group in a report on Friday, September 16th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $30.29.

Get Trip.com Group alerts:

Trip.com Group Price Performance

NASDAQ TCOM opened at $28.11 on Friday. Trip.com Group has a 52 week low of $14.29 and a 52 week high of $31.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.62 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.19.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Trip.com Group ( NASDAQ:TCOM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 21st. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $598.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $540.72 million. Trip.com Group had a negative net margin of 14.47% and a negative return on equity of 0.39%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Trip.com Group will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TCOM. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Trip.com Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Trip.com Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Trip.com Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in shares of Trip.com Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Trip.com Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 54.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Trip.com Group

(Get Rating)

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, such as flight delay, air accident, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Trip.com Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trip.com Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.