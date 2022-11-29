Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $25.08.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Tripadvisor to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of Tripadvisor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 19th. Ascendiant Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Tripadvisor to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Tripadvisor from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Tripadvisor from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th.

Tripadvisor stock opened at $19.45 on Tuesday. Tripadvisor has a 12-month low of $16.87 and a 12-month high of $30.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.28.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tripadvisor in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in shares of Tripadvisor during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tripadvisor during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Tripadvisor during the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tripadvisor by 3,000.0% during the second quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,100 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. 92.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company. It operates in two segments, Hotels, Media & Platform; and Experiences & Dining. The company operates TripAdvisor-branded websites, including tripadvisor.com in the United States; and localized versions of the website in 40 markets and 20 languages.

