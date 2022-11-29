Truist Financial Lowers NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) Price Target to $48.00

NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT – Get Rating) had its price target cut by equities researchers at Truist Financial from $66.00 to $48.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s target price suggests a potential upside of 4.03% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also commented on NXRT. Raymond James restated a “downgrade” rating on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in a report on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com lowered NexPoint Residential Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Janney Montgomery Scott raised NexPoint Residential Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group cut NexPoint Residential Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $78.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, JMP Securities began coverage on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NexPoint Residential Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.14.

Shares of NYSE:NXRT opened at $46.14 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $44.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.30. NexPoint Residential Trust has a 12-month low of $38.67 and a 12-month high of $95.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.14, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.04.

In other news, General Counsel Dennis Charles Sauter, Jr. acquired 2,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $44.57 per share, with a total value of $99,079.11. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 5,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $258,283.15. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 12.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hightower 6M Holding LLC purchased a new position in NexPoint Residential Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $480,000. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in NexPoint Residential Trust by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 53,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,859,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. lifted its position in NexPoint Residential Trust by 11.1% in the second quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. now owns 94,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,878,000 after acquiring an additional 9,370 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in NexPoint Residential Trust by 2.5% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $865,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 10.7% during the second quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 205,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,832,000 after purchasing an additional 19,842 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.22% of the company’s stock.

NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NXRT," primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located middle-income multifamily properties with "value-add" potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States.

