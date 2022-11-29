Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.23

Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 25th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of 0.23 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th.

Trustmark has a payout ratio of 29.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Trustmark to earn $3.08 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.9%.

Trustmark Stock Down 1.0 %

Trustmark stock opened at $36.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.99 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $34.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.93. Trustmark has a fifty-two week low of $26.67 and a fifty-two week high of $38.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

TRMK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Hovde Group increased their target price on Trustmark to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Trustmark in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Trustmark by 39.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 872,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,466,000 after buying an additional 246,723 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Trustmark by 2.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,571,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $201,299,000 after purchasing an additional 131,993 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trustmark in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,704,000. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Trustmark by 701.3% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 77,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,254,000 after buying an additional 67,573 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Trustmark by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 273,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,301,000 after buying an additional 49,454 shares in the last quarter. 66.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Trustmark Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Trustmark National Bank that provides banking and other financial solutions to individuals and corporate institutions in the United States. The company operates through three segments: General Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits and individual retirement accounts; financing for commercial and industrial projects, income-producing commercial real estate, owner-occupied real estate, and construction and land development; and installment and real estate loans, and lines of credit, as well as treasury management services.

