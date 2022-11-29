Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Shares Sold by Value Star Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd

Value Star Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd reduced its position in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) by 50.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,000 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the period. Uber Technologies comprises 0.1% of Value Star Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Value Star Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $204,600,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in UBER. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Uber Technologies during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Core Alternative Capital increased its stake in Uber Technologies by 3,079.2% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 763 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in Uber Technologies during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Dravo Bay LLC bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 56.9% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,180 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. 71.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $70.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $67.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $29.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $50.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.64.

In related news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total value of $1,500,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 145,750 shares in the company, valued at $4,373,957.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other Uber Technologies news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total transaction of $1,500,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 145,750 shares in the company, valued at $4,373,957.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Tony West sold 4,167 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $133,344.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 142,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,562,976. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 117,267 shares of company stock worth $3,591,206. Insiders own 3.92% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UBER traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.81. The stock had a trading volume of 166,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,915,530. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.03 and its 200 day moving average is $26.55. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.90 and a fifty-two week high of $45.90. The stock has a market cap of $55.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.11 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.44). Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 90.49% and a negative net margin of 30.45%. The firm had revenue of $8.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.08 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services; and connects riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, and other stores with delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

