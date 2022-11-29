UBS Group Boosts Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) Price Target to $40.00

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) had its price target increased by investment analysts at UBS Group to $40.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. UBS Group’s target price suggests a potential downside of 1.98% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Truist Financial increased their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $38.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Cowen raised Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $43.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walgreens Boots Alliance has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.46.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

Walgreens Boots Alliance Stock Down 2.0 %

NASDAQ WBA traded down $0.85 on Monday, hitting $40.81. 4,687,261 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,134,651. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $35.79 and a 200 day moving average of $38.05. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a twelve month low of $30.39 and a twelve month high of $55.00. The company has a market capitalization of $35.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Insider Buying and Selling

Walgreens Boots Alliance ( NASDAQ:WBA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 13th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.03. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 14.39% and a net margin of 3.27%. The firm had revenue of $32.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Walgreens Boots Alliance news, EVP Kevin M. Ban sold 10,303 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.19, for a total transaction of $414,077.57. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,916 shares in the company, valued at $1,121,944.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Kevin M. Ban sold 10,303 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.19, for a total value of $414,077.57. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,121,944.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Nancy M. Schlichting sold 16,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.89, for a total value of $660,977.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,515 shares in the company, valued at $219,993.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Walgreens Boots Alliance

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blume Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 35.7% in the 3rd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 950 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 16,616 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $744,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Group LLC IL grew its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Financial Group LLC IL now owns 5,814 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,606 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $564,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. grew its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 8,634 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. 57.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare, pharmacy, and retailer in the United States (U.S.), the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.