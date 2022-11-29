Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY) Trading Down 3.4%

Udemy, Inc. (NASDAQ:UDMY – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 3.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $14.92 and last traded at $14.92. 2,950 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 457,139 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.45.
A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp upped their target price on Udemy from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Udemy from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Udemy from $13.00 to $14.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.86.
Udemy Trading Down 7.6 %
The firm has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion and a PE ratio of -13.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.09 and a 200 day moving average of $13.47.
Udemy, Inc operates a marketplace platform for teaching and learning skills in the United States and internationally. The company offers technical and business skills, and personal development courses for individual learners and enterprise customers. Its platform provides 49 million learners with access to approximately 180,000 courses through direct-to-consumer or Udemy Business offerings in approximately 75 languages.
