Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY) Trading Down 3.4%

Udemy, Inc. (NASDAQ:UDMY – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 3.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $14.92 and last traded at $14.92. 2,950 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 457,139 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.45.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp upped their target price on Udemy from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Udemy from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Udemy from $13.00 to $14.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.86.

Get Udemy alerts:

Udemy Trading Down 7.6 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion and a PE ratio of -13.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.09 and a 200 day moving average of $13.47.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Udemy

About Udemy

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Udemy in the 3rd quarter valued at $481,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new stake in shares of Udemy during the 3rd quarter valued at $387,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Udemy by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,264,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,293,000 after purchasing an additional 182,127 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Udemy during the 3rd quarter valued at $247,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Udemy by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,424,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,580,000 after purchasing an additional 797,005 shares during the last quarter. 73.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Udemy, Inc operates a marketplace platform for teaching and learning skills in the United States and internationally. The company offers technical and business skills, and personal development courses for individual learners and enterprise customers. Its platform provides 49 million learners with access to approximately 180,000 courses through direct-to-consumer or Udemy Business offerings in approximately 75 languages.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Udemy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Udemy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.