UFO Gaming (UFO) Trading 10.4% Higher This Week

UFO Gaming (UFO) traded up 7.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on November 29th. UFO Gaming has a market capitalization of $32.81 million and $840,738.00 worth of UFO Gaming was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One UFO Gaming token can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, UFO Gaming has traded 10.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

UFO Gaming Token Profile

UFO Gaming launched on June 30th, 2021. UFO Gaming’s total supply is 25,757,575,757,576 tokens and its circulating supply is 25,757,575,757,575 tokens. UFO Gaming’s official message board is theufotoken.medium.com. UFO Gaming’s official Twitter account is @theufotoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for UFO Gaming is www.ufogaming.io.

UFO Gaming Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “UFO Gaming ($UFO) is a fully decentralized gaming platform bridging traditional games onto the blockchain and giving players the ability to earn while playing. Blockchain. P2E. Metaverse. Virtual land. NFT. Gaming.$UFO will be the primary utility token of the Dark Metaverse. In The Dark Metaverse, each game that we release will represent its own planet.The first game or planet that we release in the Dark Metaverse is Super Galactic.”

