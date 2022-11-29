Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on ULTA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $548.00 to $563.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $480.00 to $503.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty to $535.00 in a research note on Monday. William Blair began coverage on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note on Friday, August 26th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $485.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $488.33.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

Ulta Beauty Stock Performance

ULTA traded up $8.89 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $457.24. The company had a trading volume of 897,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 785,407. The company has a market capitalization of $23.42 billion, a PE ratio of 21.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.32. Ulta Beauty has a twelve month low of $330.80 and a twelve month high of $461.57. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $411.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $403.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty ( NASDAQ:ULTA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The specialty retailer reported $5.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.96 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 12.08% and a return on equity of 64.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.56 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty will post 21.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ulta Beauty news, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 276 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $445.86, for a total transaction of $123,057.36. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $966,624.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 276 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $445.86, for a total value of $123,057.36. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $966,624.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Anita Jane Ryan sold 594 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.53, for a total value of $261,674.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,093,395.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ulta Beauty

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 835 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in Ulta Beauty by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,067 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its position in Ulta Beauty by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 627 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in Ulta Beauty by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 508 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Ulta Beauty by 59.1% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 70 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.20% of the company’s stock.

About Ulta Beauty

(Get Rating)

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. The company has one reportable segment, which includes retail stores, salon services, and e-commerce. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. Ulta was founded on January 9, 1990, and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.