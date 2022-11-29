Ultra Trading 7.1% Higher Over Last Week (UOS)

Ultra (UOS) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on November 29th. Ultra has a total market cap of $64.74 million and $1.12 million worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ultra token can currently be bought for about $0.21 or 0.00001301 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Ultra has traded 7.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16,374.90 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $111.69 or 0.00682062 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.94 or 0.00256124 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.13 or 0.00055752 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.09 or 0.00061612 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00005376 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000717 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) is a DPoI token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 17th, 2019. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 303,793,578 tokens. The Reddit community for Ultra is https://reddit.com/r/ultra_io. The official message board for Ultra is medium.com/ultra-io. Ultra’s official Twitter account is @ultra_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ultra’s official website is ultra.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ultra (UOS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ultra has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 303,793,577.7977 in circulation. The last known price of Ultra is 0.21106831 USD and is up 6.13 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 38 active market(s) with $1,141,742.63 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ultra.io/.”

