Umee (UMEE) Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $187.87 Million

Umee (UMEE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on November 29th. Over the last seven days, Umee has traded 32.3% higher against the dollar. Umee has a market cap of $187.87 million and approximately $294,621.46 worth of Umee was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Umee token can currently be purchased for about $0.0077 or 0.00000047 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Umee’s launch date was February 14th, 2022. Umee’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,318,582,205 tokens. The Reddit community for Umee is https://reddit.com/r/umeecrosschain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Umee is umee.cc. The official message board for Umee is medium.com/umeeblog. Umee’s official Twitter account is @umee_crosschain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Umee is a cross-chain DeFi hub that interconnects between blockchains.As a base layer blockchain, applications and money lego primitives can be built on top of Umee to access cross-chain leverage and liquidity. The Umee Blockchain facilitates interoperability between the Cosmos ecosystem, Ethereum network, side-chain architectures, layer two scaling solutions, and alternative base-layer protocols. As a Cosmos SDK blockchain, Umee is interoperable with blockchains including Terra, Crypto.com, Binance Chain, Osmosis, Secret Network, and 30+ other chains, plus Ethereum, from Day 1.The native UMEE token is a Proof of Stake asset that can began as a Cosmos SDK token and an ERC20 token on Ethereum, but since February, Umee is officially live and deployed on Umee mainnet.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Umee directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Umee should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Umee using one of the exchanges listed above.

