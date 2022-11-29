Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Position Decreased by Dodge & Cox

Dodge & Cox decreased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 286,077 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 5,549 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $61,015,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 92.3% in the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 100 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Dravo Bay LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 85.5% in the second quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 128 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, Enterprise Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Teresa Finley purchased 1,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $188.26 per share, with a total value of $259,798.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $259,798.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on UNP. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $230.00 to $220.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $187.00 to $177.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Union Pacific from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $187.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $207.00 to $204.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $222.28.

Shares of UNP opened at $208.52 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $128.20 billion, a PE ratio of 18.60, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $202.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $214.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.77. Union Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $183.70 and a twelve month high of $278.94.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $0.13. Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.95% and a return on equity of 56.68%. The company had revenue of $6.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.57 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

