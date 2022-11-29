United Fire Group, Inc. (UFCS) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.16 on December 16th

United Fire Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFCS – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 18th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.16 per share by the insurance provider on Friday, December 16th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st.
United Fire Group has decreased its dividend by an average of 47.8% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. United Fire Group has a payout ratio of 31.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect United Fire Group to earn $1.40 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 45.7%.
United Fire Group Price Performance
United Fire Group stock traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $29.46. 45,627 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 72,990. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.91. The company has a market capitalization of $742.39 million, a P/E ratio of 14.23 and a beta of 0.02. United Fire Group has a 12-month low of $20.63 and a 12-month high of $37.26.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in United Fire Group by 1.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,534,949 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $72,829,000 after purchasing an additional 40,135 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in United Fire Group by 1.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 799,049 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,351,000 after purchasing an additional 12,903 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in United Fire Group by 36.9% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 498,987 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $15,503,000 after purchasing an additional 134,553 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in United Fire Group by 9.1% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 304,403 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,458,000 after purchasing an additional 25,337 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in United Fire Group by 0.6% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 292,746 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $10,020,000 after purchasing an additional 1,860 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.32% of the company’s stock.
Several equities analysts have weighed in on UFCS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on United Fire Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler downgraded United Fire Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th.
United Fire Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers commercial and personal lines of property and casualty insurance; and commercial multiple peril and inland marine insurance, as well as assumed reinsurance products.
