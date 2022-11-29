UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $24.40-24.90 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.95. The company issued revenue guidance of $357-360 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $352.95 billion. UnitedHealth Group also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $21.85-$22.05 EPS.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating and issued a $587.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $588.00 to $592.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Raymond James lowered UnitedHealth Group from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and set a $615.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $579.00 to $590.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a strong-buy rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $595.11.

Shares of UNH stock traded down $5.35 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $532.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,641,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,117,760. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $524.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $516.94. The company has a market capitalization of $497.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.07, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.75. UnitedHealth Group has a fifty-two week low of $439.22 and a fifty-two week high of $558.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.45 by $0.34. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.59% and a net margin of 6.17%. The firm had revenue of $80.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.52 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group will post 22.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Investors of record on Monday, December 5th will be issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 2nd. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.32%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UNH. Signet Financial Management LLC raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 964 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 847 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 1st quarter worth about $407,000. Finally, Range Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 1st quarter worth about $406,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.25% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

