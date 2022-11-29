UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $24.40-$24.90 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $24.94. The company issued revenue guidance of $357.00 billion-$360.00 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $352.39 billion. UnitedHealth Group also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $21.85-$22.05 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a strong-buy rating for the company. Raymond James cut shares of UnitedHealth Group from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and set a $615.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, November 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $579.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $588.00 to $592.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $569.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $595.11.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

UnitedHealth Group Price Performance

NYSE UNH traded down $5.35 on Monday, hitting $532.27. 2,641,145 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,117,760. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $524.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $516.56. The company has a market cap of $497.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. UnitedHealth Group has a 1-year low of $439.22 and a 1-year high of $558.10.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.45 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $80.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.54 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.17% and a return on equity of 26.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.52 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group will post 22.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 5th will be issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 2nd. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.32%.

Institutional Trading of UnitedHealth Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UNH. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,147,368 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,625,004,000 after purchasing an additional 132,461 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 1,682.4% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,691,542 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,372,606,000 after purchasing an additional 2,540,538 shares in the last quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. now owns 524,057 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $267,253,000 after purchasing an additional 6,385 shares in the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 498,807 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $254,377,000 after purchasing an additional 59,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 423,948 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $216,206,000 after purchasing an additional 56,195 shares in the last quarter. 87.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About UnitedHealth Group

(Get Rating)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

Read More

