Unity Software (NYSE:U) Shares Up 7%

Shares of Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Get Rating) shot up 7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $38.02 and last traded at $37.99. 256,052 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 14,889,981 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.51.

U has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Unity Software in a research report on Monday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $27.50 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Unity Software from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Unity Software from $60.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Unity Software from $60.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Unity Software from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.38.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $31.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.55 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a current ratio of 3.41.

Unity Software ( NYSE:U Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $322.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $323.33 million. Unity Software had a negative net margin of 63.17% and a negative return on equity of 26.00%. Analysts forecast that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Unity Software news, CMO Carol W. Carpenter sold 797 shares of Unity Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.40, for a total value of $27,416.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 437,978 shares in the company, valued at $15,066,443.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,391 shares of company stock worth $81,127. 6.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in U. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Unity Software in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its position in shares of Unity Software by 58.2% in the 1st quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in Unity Software during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Unity Software by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 5,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its stake in Unity Software by 14.0% during the first quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 2,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.37% of the company’s stock.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

