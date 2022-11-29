Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR) PT Raised to $35.00

Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group to $35.00 in a report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 8.06% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Univar Solutions from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Univar Solutions from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Univar Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.14.

Univar Solutions stock traded up $1.39 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $32.39. 7,299,221 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,309,320. The stock has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.07. Univar Solutions has a 52-week low of $21.49 and a 52-week high of $34.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.92 and its 200 day moving average is $26.44.

Univar Solutions ( NYSE:UNVR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.09. Univar Solutions had a net margin of 5.54% and a return on equity of 24.02%. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.93 billion. Analysts predict that Univar Solutions will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Univar Solutions by 129.6% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 776 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Univar Solutions by 191.1% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,115 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Univar Solutions in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Univar Solutions by 51.7% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,440 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Univar Solutions in the second quarter valued at $46,000. 98.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Univar Solutions Inc distributes commodity and specialty chemical products, and provides related services worldwide. It offers epoxy resins, polyurethanes, titanium dioxide, fumed silica, esters, plasticizers, silicones, and specialty amines; ingredients for cleaners, detergents, and disinfectant products; and base stocks, performance-enhancing additives for lubricants and metalworking fluids.

