Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) Stock Position Increased by Vantage Consulting Group Inc

Vantage Consulting Group Inc boosted its position in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating) by 37.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,968 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc’s holdings in Universal Health Services were worth $299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Universal Health Services by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,856,010 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,138,729,000 after purchasing an additional 146,820 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,580,653 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $562,028,000 after buying an additional 195,345 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,026,512 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $728,594,000 after buying an additional 113,259 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 4,155,489 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $602,338,000 after buying an additional 56,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,957,991 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $573,711,000 after buying an additional 146,774 shares in the last quarter. 88.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on UHS shares. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $98.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $129.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Universal Health Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Universal Health Services to $113.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Universal Health Services to $119.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.43.

Shares of Universal Health Services stock traded up $1.17 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $130.30. The stock had a trading volume of 4,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 665,536. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.03. The company has a market capitalization of $9.30 billion, a PE ratio of 13.28, a P/E/G ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.50 and a 1 year high of $158.28.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The health services provider reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 12.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.67 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 9.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.23%.

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. Its hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

