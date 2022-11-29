Unizen Price Hits $0.0680 on Exchanges (ZCX)

Unizen (ZCX) traded up 0% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on November 29th. During the last week, Unizen has traded 12.4% higher against the dollar. One Unizen token can currently be purchased for about $0.0680 or 0.00000413 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Unizen has a total market capitalization of $196.75 million and $624,492.39 worth of Unizen was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Unizen Token Profile

Unizen’s launch date was April 11th, 2021. Unizen’s total supply is 999,979,978 tokens. The official website for Unizen is unizen.io. Unizen’s official message board is unizen-io.medium.com. The Reddit community for Unizen is https://reddit.com/r/unizen and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Unizen’s official Twitter account is @unizen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Unizen Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Unizen is a new class of digital asset exchange that provides global traders and retail investors with access to exciting blockchain projects through the combined functionality of a secure CEX, DEX, AI-driven social sentiment indicators and Binance-level liquidity: all in one seamless user experience.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unizen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Unizen should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Unizen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

