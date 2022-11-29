Urban Outfitters (URBN) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ: URBN) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

11/28/2022 – Urban Outfitters had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $25.00 to $26.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

11/23/2022 – Urban Outfitters had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $19.00 to $26.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

11/23/2022 – Urban Outfitters was given a new $25.00 price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

11/22/2022 – Urban Outfitters had its price target raised by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $28.00 to $33.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/22/2022 – Urban Outfitters had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $19.00 to $24.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

11/22/2022 – Urban Outfitters had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $20.00 to $25.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

11/22/2022 – Urban Outfitters had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $27.00 to $30.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/22/2022 – Urban Outfitters had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $25.00 to $30.00.

11/22/2022 – Urban Outfitters had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $20.00 to $22.00.

11/22/2022 – Urban Outfitters had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $23.00 to $26.00.

11/14/2022 – Urban Outfitters was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating.

10/31/2022 – Urban Outfitters had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $23.00 to $24.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/12/2022 – Urban Outfitters is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Urban Outfitters Stock Performance

Shares of URBN stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.54. 1,611,472 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,189,501. Urban Outfitters, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.81 and a 12 month high of $33.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of 16.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.37.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 21st. The apparel retailer reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.01). Urban Outfitters had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 9.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Urban Outfitters, Inc. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Urban Outfitters

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Urban Outfitters

In related news, insider Azeez Hayne sold 4,095 shares of Urban Outfitters stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.02, for a total transaction of $102,456.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other Urban Outfitters news, COO Frank Conforti sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 25,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $649,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Azeez Hayne sold 4,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.02, for a total transaction of $102,456.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 28.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Urban Outfitters by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,971 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Clifford Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 2.7% during the third quarter. Clifford Capital Partners LLC now owns 19,131 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 5.9% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 9,767 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 0.3% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 193,429 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $3,609,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 3.2% during the first quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 18,199 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. 76.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Nully. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's casual apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

Further Reading

