Utilico Emerging Markets Trust PLC (UEM) to Issue Dividend of GBX 2.15 on December 16th

Utilico Emerging Markets Trust PLC (LON:UEM – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Monday, November 21st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of GBX 2.15 ($0.03) per share on Friday, December 16th. This represents a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. This is an increase from Utilico Emerging Markets Trust’s previous dividend of $2.00. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of UEM opened at GBX 204 ($2.44) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of £416.49 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 612.12. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 210 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 212.67. Utilico Emerging Markets Trust has a fifty-two week low of GBX 196 ($2.34) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 227.52 ($2.72).

In other news, insider Mark Bridgeman bought 2,180 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 212 ($2.54) per share, for a total transaction of £4,621.60 ($5,528.89). Also, insider Isabel Liu sold 133 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 219 ($2.62), for a total transaction of £291.27 ($348.45).

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Utilico Emerging Markets Trust in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th.

Utilico Emerging Markets Trust PLC is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by ICM Investment Management Limited. The fund is co-managed by ICM Limited. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the infrastructure, utility, and related sectors.

