VanEck Indonesia Index ETF (NYSEARCA:IDX) Shares Down 0.4%

Shares of VanEck Indonesia Index ETF (NYSEARCA:IDX – Get Rating) were down 0.4% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $18.81 and last traded at $18.81. Approximately 13,064 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 64,332 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.89.

VanEck Indonesia Index ETF Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.84.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Indonesia Index ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $372,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in VanEck Indonesia Index ETF by 63.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,507 shares during the last quarter. Sepio Capital LP lifted its stake in VanEck Indonesia Index ETF by 4.9% in the third quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 213,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,131,000 after acquiring an additional 10,020 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in VanEck Indonesia Index ETF by 23.4% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 163,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,224,000 after acquiring an additional 31,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Indonesia Index ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $640,000.

VanEck Indonesia Index ETF Company Profile

The Market Vectors Indonesia Index ETF (IDX) seeks, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Indonesia Index (the Index). The Index provides exposure to publicly traded companies that are domiciled and primarily listed in Indonesia, or that generate at least 50% of their revenues in Indonesia.

