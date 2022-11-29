Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Acquires 11,450 Shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its holdings in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,346 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,450 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $2,622,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 0.5% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,931,427 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $519,225,000 after purchasing an additional 64,171 shares during the period. Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the 2nd quarter worth about $5,956,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,941,979 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $72,379,000 after acquiring an additional 84,173 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 242,270 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $9,029,000 after acquiring an additional 31,646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ossiam raised its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ossiam now owns 81,280 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,029,000 after acquiring an additional 14,741 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BSX. Barclays began coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Monday, October 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Boston Scientific from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.71.

Boston Scientific Stock Performance

NYSE BSX opened at $43.79 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.72 billion, a PE ratio of 104.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.84. Boston Scientific Co. has a 1 year low of $34.98 and a 1 year high of $47.49.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.14 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 14.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. Analysts predict that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 125,827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.34, for a total transaction of $4,950,034.18. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,767,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,539,941.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 125,827 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.34, for a total transaction of $4,950,034.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,767,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,539,941.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 1,678 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.60, for a total transaction of $71,482.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 94,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,043,293.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 289,106 shares of company stock worth $11,797,608. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Boston Scientific Profile

(Get Rating)

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.