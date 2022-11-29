Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Acquires 12,216 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 38.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,286 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,216 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $3,341,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Dravo Bay LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Mills during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Core Alternative Capital raised its position in shares of General Mills by 1,160.6% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 416 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Mills during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Capital Analysts LLC raised its position in shares of General Mills by 95.0% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Mills during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. 75.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GIS has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group upped their target price on General Mills from $79.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on General Mills from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on General Mills from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on General Mills in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on General Mills in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.20.

GIS stock opened at $82.93 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $49.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.46, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.34. General Mills, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.41 and a fifty-two week high of $83.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $78.92 and a 200-day moving average of $75.30.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 21st. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.72 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 23.87% and a net margin of 15.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 9th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.47%.

In other General Mills news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 25,902 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.50, for a total value of $2,007,405.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 82,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,396,075. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other General Mills news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 25,902 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.50, for a total value of $2,007,405.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 82,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,396,075. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey L. Harmening sold 37,895 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $3,031,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 279,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,358,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 148,708 shares of company stock worth $11,937,916 in the last quarter. 0.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

