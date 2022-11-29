Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Acquires 4,575 Shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) by 57.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 12,527 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 4,575 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $3,804,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 3.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,533,731 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,510,386,000 after purchasing an additional 417,496 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 90.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 733,196 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $244,353,000 after purchasing an additional 347,807 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 43.9% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 983,954 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $327,922,000 after purchasing an additional 300,365 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 1.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,352,566 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,783,090,000 after purchasing an additional 281,929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polar Capital Holdings Plc bought a new position in shares of Synopsys in the first quarter worth approximately $89,309,000. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Synopsys stock opened at $329.12 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $305.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $320.32. Synopsys, Inc. has a 12 month low of $255.02 and a 12 month high of $391.17.

Synopsys declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, September 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to buy up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

SNPS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Edward Jones initiated coverage on shares of Synopsys in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on Synopsys in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $440.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Synopsys from $425.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. KeyCorp raised their price target on Synopsys from $445.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Synopsys in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $404.54.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Fusion Design Platform that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

