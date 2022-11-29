Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Acquires 928 Shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) by 25.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 928 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $3,034,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its position in shares of Equinix by 1.6% during the first quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 1,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $765,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust raised its position in shares of Equinix by 1.2% during the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $855,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Equinix by 10.3% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Highland Private Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Equinix by 5.8% during the second quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Bridge Advisors raised its position in shares of Equinix by 5.1% during the second quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. 93.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Equinix news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 65 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $549.83, for a total value of $35,738.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,503,811.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Equinix news, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $650.00, for a total value of $245,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,835,350. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 65 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $549.83, for a total value of $35,738.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,503,811.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 492 shares of company stock worth $313,723 in the last quarter. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Equinix Stock Down 1.8 %

EQIX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Equinix from $635.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Equinix from $765.00 to $670.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Equinix from $668.00 to $720.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Equinix from $950.00 to $800.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Equinix from $680.00 to $660.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $751.18.

EQIX stock opened at $662.61 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.37. The company has a market capitalization of $61.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.62, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.53. Equinix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $494.89 and a fifty-two week high of $853.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $586.97 and a 200-day moving average of $636.00.

Equinix Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be paid a $3.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $12.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is currently 162.09%.

Equinix Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

Further Reading

