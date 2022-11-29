Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Buys 515 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 41.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,752 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $3,064,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of Booking by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 84,991 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $148,648,000 after buying an additional 3,759 shares in the last quarter. PointState Capital LP bought a new stake in Booking in the 2nd quarter valued at $108,551,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Booking by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 29,124 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,937,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its holdings in Booking by 101.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 1,017 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,779,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ossiam increased its holdings in Booking by 31.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ossiam now owns 37,511 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $65,606,000 after acquiring an additional 9,076 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

Booking Trading Up 0.0 %

NASDAQ:BKNG opened at $1,984.90 on Tuesday. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,616.85 and a 52 week high of $2,715.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1,818.48 and a 200 day moving average of $1,915.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.60, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.25.

Insider Activity at Booking

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $53.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $49.55 by $3.48. Booking had a net margin of 15.23% and a return on equity of 81.11%. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $37.70 earnings per share. Booking’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 92.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 41 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,750.00, for a total transaction of $71,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,459,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Booking news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,002.18, for a total transaction of $400,436.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 47,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $94,833,255.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 41 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,750.00, for a total transaction of $71,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,459,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 431 shares of company stock valued at $850,411 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BKNG. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Booking from $2,370.00 to $2,430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Booking to $2,370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Booking from $2,300.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Booking from $2,650.00 to $2,600.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Booking from $2,650.00 to $2,300.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,424.85.

Booking Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

