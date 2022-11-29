Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Buys 9,465 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,432 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,465 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $3,525,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SO. State Street Corp raised its position in Southern by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 62,701,855 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,546,512,000 after purchasing an additional 10,192,044 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Southern by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 34,917,062 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,489,935,000 after purchasing an additional 2,583,841 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Southern by 78.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,644,781 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $264,284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,607,524 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Southern by 81.4% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 3,229,577 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $234,178,000 after acquiring an additional 1,449,639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Southern by 13,012.4% in the 1st quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,100,917 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $700,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092,521 shares in the last quarter. 62.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Southern

In other Southern news, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 3,050 shares of Southern stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.80, for a total transaction of $200,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,626,472.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.52, for a total transaction of $935,540.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 115,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,438,123.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 3,050 shares of Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.80, for a total transaction of $200,690.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,626,472.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 32,050 shares of company stock worth $2,288,545. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Southern Price Performance

Southern Announces Dividend

SO stock opened at $65.84 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $71.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.81. The Southern Company has a 52-week low of $60.71 and a 52-week high of $80.57. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.83.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 18th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.13%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 86.08%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SO shares. Argus lifted their price objective on Southern from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Bank of America lowered Southern from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on Southern from $80.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on Southern in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on Southern to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.42.

Southern Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

