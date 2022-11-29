Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Grows Position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 43.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,058 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,946 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $4,448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Core Alternative Capital raised its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 600.0% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 203 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 88.6% during the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 215 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.24% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Stock Performance

Shares of TMUS opened at $149.90 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $142.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $139.13. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.51 and a 52 week high of $154.38. The stock has a market cap of $186.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 122.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.54.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.13). T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 6.29% and a net margin of 1.92%. The firm had revenue of $19.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. T-Mobile US’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TMUS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on T-Mobile US from $195.00 to $202.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $187.00 to $201.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Benchmark cut their target price on T-Mobile US to $197.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Wolfe Research boosted their price target on T-Mobile US from $162.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $200.00 price target on T-Mobile US in a report on Friday, October 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $174.15.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other T-Mobile US news, CAO Dara Bazzano sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.46, for a total transaction of $260,882.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,465,696.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other T-Mobile US news, insider Neville R. Ray sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.47, for a total transaction of $7,523,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 313,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,232,833.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Dara Bazzano sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.46, for a total value of $260,882.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,465,696.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 73,450 shares of company stock worth $11,045,767 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

(Get Rating)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 108.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

