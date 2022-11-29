Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 73.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 14,437 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,093 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $3,472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sierra Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1,060.0% during the second quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Rational Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 68.6% during the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 39.4% during the first quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 177 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 82.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Air Products and Chemicals stock opened at $304.46 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $259.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $251.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.55 billion, a PE ratio of 30.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.79. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $216.24 and a 1-year high of $311.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.66.

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.13. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 17.77% and a return on equity of 16.31%. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.51 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 11.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 30th. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.91%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $290.00 to $260.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $286.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $281.00 to $308.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Air Products and Chemicals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $299.28.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

