Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Has $3.09 Million Holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) by 32.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,228 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,281 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $3,090,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of REGN. Core Alternative Capital lifted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 800.0% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 36 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. ACG Wealth bought a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 96.6% in the 1st quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 57 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Lansing Street Advisors bought a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Plew Daniel P. Van sold 11,972 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $740.75, for a total value of $8,868,259.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,578 shares in the company, valued at $22,650,653.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP Christopher R. Fenimore sold 1,844 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $749.00, for a total transaction of $1,381,156.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,425 shares in the company, valued at $12,302,325. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Plew Daniel P. Van sold 11,972 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $740.75, for a total transaction of $8,868,259.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,578 shares in the company, valued at $22,650,653.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,965 shares of company stock worth $23,241,958 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 8.99% of the company’s stock.

REGN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $655.00 to $750.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 16th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $735.00 to $815.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $735.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $851.00 to $868.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $766.81.

NASDAQ:REGN opened at $741.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $80.75 billion, a PE ratio of 15.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.20. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $538.01 and a 12 month high of $769.63. The company has a quick ratio of 4.52, a current ratio of 5.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $729.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $658.17.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

