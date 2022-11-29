Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Has $3.46 Million Holdings in Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:CHT)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:CHT – Get Rating) by 16.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,916 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,759 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Chunghwa Telecom were worth $3,462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Chunghwa Telecom by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 158,569 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,541,000 after acquiring an additional 4,316 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Chunghwa Telecom by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,497 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $680,000 after acquiring an additional 826 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in Chunghwa Telecom by 48.7% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 35,936 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,483,000 after acquiring an additional 11,775 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in Chunghwa Telecom by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,597 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 1,410 shares during the period. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its position in Chunghwa Telecom by 152.5% during the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 25,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,052,000 after acquiring an additional 15,400 shares during the period. 2.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Chunghwa Telecom stock opened at $35.31 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $27.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.66 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. has a 52-week low of $32.90 and a 52-week high of $45.87. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.87.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Chunghwa Telecom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Chunghwa Telecom Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunication services in Taiwan and internationally. It operates through Domestic Fixed Communications Business, Mobile Communications Business, Internet Business, International Fixed Communications Business, and Others segments.

