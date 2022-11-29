Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Has $3.68 Million Stake in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its holdings in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 12.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,414 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $3,675,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Crown Castle in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Rational Advisors LLC grew its stake in Crown Castle by 66.1% in the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital grew its stake in Crown Castle by 1,147.6% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 262 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Crown Castle by 13,200.0% in the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. Finally, Investors Research Corp grew its stake in Crown Castle by 976.0% in the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. 90.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Crown Castle

In other Crown Castle news, Director Kevin A. Stephens acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $123.50 per share, for a total transaction of $247,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 12,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,568,820.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Crown Castle news, Director Kevin A. Stephens acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $123.50 per share, for a total transaction of $247,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 12,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,568,820.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Matthew Thornton III acquired 1,215 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $123.78 per share, for a total transaction of $150,392.70. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $713,096.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle Stock Performance

CCI opened at $137.52 on Tuesday. Crown Castle Inc. has a 52-week low of $121.71 and a 52-week high of $209.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.55 billion, a PE ratio of 36.97 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $137.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $161.61.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.97. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. Crown Castle had a return on equity of 20.28% and a net margin of 23.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.77 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Crown Castle Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a $1.565 dividend. This is a positive change from Crown Castle’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $6.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.55%. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 158.06%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CCI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Crown Castle in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen reduced their price objective on Crown Castle from $195.00 to $149.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Crown Castle from $188.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Crown Castle from $166.00 to $144.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Crown Castle from $177.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.93.

Crown Castle Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

