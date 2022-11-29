Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Increases Holdings in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) by 595.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 60,225 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,569 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $3,408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Horizon Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the 1st quarter valued at $1,122,000. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the 1st quarter valued at $1,258,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Fortinet by 525.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 479,543 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,132,000 after purchasing an additional 402,855 shares during the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS grew its stake in shares of Fortinet by 403.9% during the 2nd quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 112,060 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,340,000 after acquiring an additional 89,820 shares during the period. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Fortinet by 200.7% during the 2nd quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 3,810 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 2,543 shares during the period. 65.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fortinet alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on FTNT shares. StockNews.com upgraded Fortinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group began coverage on Fortinet in a report on Friday, October 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Fortinet from $69.00 to $57.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Barclays decreased their price target on Fortinet from $77.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Fortinet to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.61.

Insider Activity at Fortinet

Fortinet Trading Down 1.6 %

In other Fortinet news, VP John Whittle sold 3,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $171,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,876 shares in the company, valued at $708,180. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 18.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FTNT opened at $52.08 on Tuesday. Fortinet, Inc. has a one year low of $42.61 and a one year high of $74.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.69 billion, a PE ratio of 57.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $51.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.06. Fortinet had a return on equity of 9,183.04% and a net margin of 18.12%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Fortinet, Inc. will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

About Fortinet

(Get Rating)

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.