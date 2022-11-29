Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Increases Stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its position in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 29.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,114 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,289 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $3,872,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 331.0% during the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 431 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the first quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the first quarter worth about $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Duke Energy news, EVP Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.57, for a total transaction of $38,831.55. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 112,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,518,390.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Duke Energy Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of DUK opened at $98.61 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.77. Duke Energy Co. has a one year low of $83.76 and a one year high of $116.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.88, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $94.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.30.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($0.07). Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 14.03%. The firm had revenue of $7.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Duke Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.005 per share. This represents a $4.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.05%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on DUK shares. Guggenheim reduced their price target on Duke Energy from $119.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Duke Energy from $116.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Seaport Res Ptn cut Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Duke Energy from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Duke Energy from $120.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Duke Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.09.

Duke Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.