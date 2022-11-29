Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Purchases 1,888 Shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) by 22.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,888 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in AON were worth $2,730,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AON. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its stake in AON by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its stake in AON by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 3,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its stake in AON by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $679,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in AON by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $632,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional lifted its stake in AON by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 14,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,639,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. 86.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AON alerts:

AON Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of AON opened at $305.27 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $283.60 and a 200 day moving average of $279.54. Aon plc has a fifty-two week low of $246.21 and a fifty-two week high of $341.98. The firm has a market cap of $63.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.27, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56.

AON Dividend Announcement

AON ( NYSE:AON Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.81 billion. AON had a return on equity of 445.81% and a net margin of 22.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.74 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Aon plc will post 13.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 31st. AON’s payout ratio is presently 17.39%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on AON shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on AON from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AON in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James cut AON from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Bank of America assumed coverage on AON in a research note on Monday, September 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $294.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on AON from $302.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $291.00.

AON Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Aon Plc operates as a global professional services firm. It provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health through the following products and services: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.