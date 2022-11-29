Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Purchases 9,238 Shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its position in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) by 100.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,238 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $2,938,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its position in M&T Bank by 77.4% in the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in M&T Bank by 1,523.1% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in M&T Bank by 548.5% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in M&T Bank in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in M&T Bank by 358.0% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MTB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on M&T Bank from $210.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on M&T Bank from $200.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on M&T Bank from $187.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Barclays lowered their price objective on M&T Bank from $238.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on M&T Bank from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $199.92.

Insider Buying and Selling

M&T Bank Price Performance

In related news, EVP D Scott N. Warman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.55, for a total value of $377,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,574,203.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MTB opened at $169.52 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.26 billion, a PE ratio of 15.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $173.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $173.57. M&T Bank Co. has a 52-week low of $141.49 and a 52-week high of $193.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.21 by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 22.80%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.76 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that M&T Bank Co. will post 14.53 EPS for the current year.

M&T Bank Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is 45.28%.

M&T Bank Profile

(Get Rating)

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals. Its Commercial Banking segment provides deposit products, commercial lending and leasing, letters of credit, and cash management services for middle-market and large commercial customers.

