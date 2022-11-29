Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Raises Position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) by 52.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,371 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $2,946,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AZO. RB Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the first quarter worth approximately $274,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 5.9% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,590,000 after buying an additional 1,382 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 0.9% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,501,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the first quarter worth approximately $147,000. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 14.7% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 3,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,766,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the period. 92.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AZO shares. DA Davidson increased their price target on AutoZone from $1,950.00 to $2,100.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $2,450.00 price objective on shares of AutoZone in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Stephens raised their price objective on AutoZone to $2,400.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on AutoZone in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on AutoZone from $2,100.00 to $2,260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AutoZone presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,450.47.

Insider Transactions at AutoZone

AutoZone Trading Down 0.6 %

In other news, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 14,528 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,271.56, for a total value of $33,001,223.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 15,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,290,442.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 14,528 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,271.56, for a total value of $33,001,223.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 15,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,290,442.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 10,381 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,229.88, for a total value of $23,148,384.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 15,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,624,562.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 35,709 shares of company stock valued at $80,143,400 in the last quarter. 2.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE AZO opened at $2,545.98 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.32 billion, a PE ratio of 21.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,347.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2,204.95. AutoZone, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,703.32 and a 12-month high of $2,575.28.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, September 19th. The company reported $40.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $38.38 by $2.13. The business had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.16 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 79.74% and a net margin of 14.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $35.72 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that AutoZone, Inc. will post 125.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AutoZone Company Profile

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

Further Reading

