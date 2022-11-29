Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 92,652 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 8,276 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $2,692,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Insight Advisors LLC PA boosted its stake in shares of CSX by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 7,847 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of CSX by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 43,427 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,626,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Childress Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of CSX by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,789 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in shares of CSX by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 2,262 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its stake in shares of CSX by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 26,003 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $756,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.60% of the company’s stock.

Get CSX alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CSX. Sanford C. Bernstein cut CSX from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Citigroup decreased their target price on CSX from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. StockNews.com upgraded CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on CSX from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on CSX from $36.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.54.

CSX Stock Down 1.0 %

CSX opened at $31.70 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.72. The company has a market cap of $66.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.95, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.24. CSX Co. has a one year low of $25.80 and a one year high of $38.63.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The transportation company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 30.32% and a net margin of 28.06%. CSX’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CSX Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. CSX’s payout ratio is currently 21.39%.

CSX Profile

(Get Rating)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.