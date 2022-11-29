Vantage Consulting Group Inc Buys 1,027 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Vantage Consulting Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 16.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,311 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares during the quarter. CVS Health accounts for 0.4% of Vantage Consulting Group Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Vantage Consulting Group Inc’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $677,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CVS. Capital World Investors increased its stake in CVS Health by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 58,633,421 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $5,934,465,000 after purchasing an additional 8,531,311 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in CVS Health by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 111,865,662 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $11,321,923,000 after acquiring an additional 2,628,740 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new position in CVS Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $262,167,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in CVS Health by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,261,304 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $5,997,837,000 after acquiring an additional 2,450,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its position in CVS Health by 159.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 3,146,236 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $291,530,000 after acquiring an additional 1,935,319 shares during the last quarter. 77.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CVS Health alerts:

CVS Health Stock Performance

CVS Health stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $100.42. 42,462 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,366,909. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.83. CVS Health Co. has a fifty-two week low of $86.28 and a fifty-two week high of $111.25. The stock has a market cap of $131.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $81.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.53 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.56% and a net margin of 1.00%. On average, research analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 21st were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 20th. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 93.62%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CVS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on CVS Health from $119.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on CVS Health from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on CVS Health from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on CVS Health from $125.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on CVS Health from $124.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CVS Health has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.00.

CVS Health Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.