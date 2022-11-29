Vantage Consulting Group Inc Buys 50 Shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Vantage Consulting Group Inc boosted its stake in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc’s holdings in Equinix were worth $342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equinix during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equinix during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equinix during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Rational Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Equinix by 72.4% during the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 50 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Equinix during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 93.82% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EQIX shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Equinix from $571.00 to $591.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Equinix from $680.00 to $660.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Equinix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Equinix from $635.00 to $680.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Equinix from $765.00 to $670.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Equinix currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $751.18.
Insider Activity
Equinix Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ EQIX traded up $4.88 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $667.49. 7,145 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 485,048. The company’s 50-day moving average is $586.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $636.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.37. The company has a market capitalization of $61.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.62, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.53. Equinix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $494.89 and a 1 year high of $853.42.
Equinix Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $3.10 per share. This represents a $12.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 15th. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is 162.09%.
About Equinix
Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Equinix (EQIX)
- Three Reasons It’s Time To Get Bullish On Organigram
- Opportunity Strikes! Hibbett, Inc Falls Flat On Strong Results
- Why Investors Are Eating Up Restaurant Brands International
- Zoom Video Continues to Work Through Normalization
- What an Inverted Yield Curve Means for Investors
Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.