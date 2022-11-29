Vantage Consulting Group Inc Buys 50 Shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Vantage Consulting Group Inc boosted its stake in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc’s holdings in Equinix were worth $342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equinix during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equinix during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equinix during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Rational Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Equinix by 72.4% during the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 50 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Equinix during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 93.82% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EQIX shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Equinix from $571.00 to $591.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Equinix from $680.00 to $660.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Equinix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Equinix from $635.00 to $680.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Equinix from $765.00 to $670.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Equinix currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $751.18.

Insider Activity

Equinix Price Performance

In related news, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $650.00, for a total transaction of $245,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,835,350. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 65 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $549.83, for a total transaction of $35,738.95. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,503,811.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $650.00, for a total transaction of $245,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,439 shares in the company, valued at $4,835,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 492 shares of company stock worth $313,723. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ EQIX traded up $4.88 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $667.49. 7,145 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 485,048. The company’s 50-day moving average is $586.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $636.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.37. The company has a market capitalization of $61.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.62, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.53. Equinix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $494.89 and a 1 year high of $853.42.

Equinix Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $3.10 per share. This represents a $12.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 15th. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is 162.09%.

About Equinix

(Get Rating)

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

Featured Stories

